Cleveland still among top cities for dog attacks on mail carriers
Cleveland is once again a hot spot for dog attacks on mail carriers.
Driving the news: In data released this month by the United States Postal Service, Cleveland ranked fourth in overall attacks in 2022, with 43.
Yes, but: That's actually a sharp decrease from 2021, when Cleveland recorded 58 attacks and topped all U.S. cities.
Between the lines: Cleveland is much smaller than the three cities ahead of it — Houston, Los Angeles and Dallas — but Erick Poston, president of Chapter 40 of the National Association of Letter Carriers, told Axios the Cleveland area includes all of Cuyahoga County.
What they're saying: "We all have our dog stories," Poston said of the local's 1,650 active members and 1,200 retirees. "And I mean from East Cleveland to Strongsville to Westlake. I once had a Jack Russell terrier hanging on to my mailbag until an invisible fence shocked it."
The intrigue: Poston said persistent staffing issues have complicated routes and scheduling, meaning letter carriers don't always arrive at the same time every day.
- That can make it harder for even conscientious dog owners to know when to let their pets outside.
The latest: The USPS ran a dog bite awareness campaign in conjunction with the data release, emphasizing that "even good dogs have bad days."
- "I can't tell you the number of times a customer has told us, 'My dog doesn't bite,'" Poston said. "Yeah, sure, maybe he doesn't bite you."
