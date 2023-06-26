Data: United States Postal Service; Chart: Axios Visuals

Cleveland is once again a hot spot for dog attacks on mail carriers.

Driving the news: In data released this month by the United States Postal Service, Cleveland ranked fourth in overall attacks in 2022, with 43.

Yes, but: That's actually a sharp decrease from 2021, when Cleveland recorded 58 attacks and topped all U.S. cities.

Between the lines: Cleveland is much smaller than the three cities ahead of it — Houston, Los Angeles and Dallas — but Erick Poston, president of Chapter 40 of the National Association of Letter Carriers, told Axios the Cleveland area includes all of Cuyahoga County.

What they're saying: "We all have our dog stories," Poston said of the local's 1,650 active members and 1,200 retirees. "And I mean from East Cleveland to Strongsville to Westlake. I once had a Jack Russell terrier hanging on to my mailbag until an invisible fence shocked it."

The intrigue: Poston said persistent staffing issues have complicated routes and scheduling, meaning letter carriers don't always arrive at the same time every day.

That can make it harder for even conscientious dog owners to know when to let their pets outside.

The latest: The USPS ran a dog bite awareness campaign in conjunction with the data release, emphasizing that "even good dogs have bad days."