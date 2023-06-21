12 hours ago - Food and Drink

Edwins swapping $250 gift cards for guns

Sam Allard

The early gun haul at Edwins. Photo: Courtesy of Brandon Chrostowski

In response to a spate of shootings at the beginning of this month, local restaurateur Brandon Chrostowski is trying to get guns off Cleveland streets.

Driving the news: Chrostowski's Edwins restaurant is offering $250 in restaurant credits to anyone who turns in a gun to Cleveland police.

  • The credits can be used at Edwins or its affiliated bakery and butcher shop.

What they're saying: "We cannot fail and will do whatever is needed to save lives and get guns off our streets," Chrostowski said in a press release announcing the initiative. "I sincerely hope this catches on and other businesses follow suit."

How it works: People can turn in weapons directly to the police, at whichever district is most convenient to them, and then bring the receipt to Edwins to redeem for a $250 gift card.

By the numbers: Chrostowski's goal is to collect 100 guns by the end of July.

  • He told Axios on Tuesday that the early response has been "fantastic," with 16 guns submitted since the announcement last week.
