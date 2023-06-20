Mr. Soul's tribute to Black historical figures, now gracing bus shelters in Union-Miles. Photos: Courtesy of RTA

Waiting for a bus in Union-Miles? You might get to sit alongside Fred Hampton, Harriet Tubman or Barack Obama.

Driving the news: The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) and the Union-Miles Development Corp. (UMDC) partnered to install artwork featuring historical Black leaders on bus stations across the southeast side.

At a series of UMDC community forums, residents expressed a desire for more aesthetically pleasing bus shelters.

The latest: The pieces were installed last week, just in time for Juneteenth, and can be spotted from No. 15 (Union-Harvard), No. 19 (Broadway) and No. 48 (East 131st) bus routes.

What they're saying: "A project of this kind helps to build social capital and community investment while creating a branding opportunity for community members to feel pride in their neighborhood, and improve the quality of life," UMDC executive director RoShawn Sample said in a press release.

Details: The historical figures were selected by the community and brought to life by local artist Kevin "Mr. Soul" Harp. RTA, through its Community Partner Investment Program, then applied the artwork as vinyl adhesive wraps to glass shelters at the following locations.

Stephanie Tubbs Jones: MLK Drive at Avon Avenue

Carl and Louis Stokes: East 131 Street at Glendale Avenue

Fred Hampton: Miles Avenue at East 131 Street.

Harriet Tubman: East 131 Street at Harvard Avenue

Malcolm X: East 131 Street at Harvard Avenue

Barack Obama: East 131 Street at Miles Avenue

What's next: Sample said UMDC plans to add artwork to other bus stops throughout the neighborhood in partnership with RTA.