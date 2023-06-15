Cleveland's Best Pizza Tournament: Finals

Share on email (opens in new window)

We're down to the final matchup in our tournament to crown Cleveland's best pizza.

Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals

State of play: Lakewood favorite Angelo's edged out Little Italy's Mama Santa's in the Final Four, while New York-style specialist Il Rione beat Ohio City's Citizen Pie.

That leaves us with Angelo's vs. Il Rione for the championship.

🗳️ Voting is now open! Polls close at 2pm.