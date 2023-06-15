2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Cleveland's Best Pizza Tournament: Finals

Troy Smith
Illustration of a fistfight between two slices of pizza, with other types of pizza looking on.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

We're down to the final matchup in our tournament to crown Cleveland's best pizza.

Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals
State of play: Lakewood favorite Angelo's edged out Little Italy's Mama Santa's in the Final Four, while New York-style specialist Il Rione beat Ohio City's Citizen Pie.

  • That leaves us with Angelo's vs. Il Rione for the championship.

🗳️ Voting is now open! Polls close at 2pm.

