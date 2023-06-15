2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Cleveland's Best Pizza Tournament: Finals
We're down to the final matchup in our tournament to crown Cleveland's best pizza.
State of play: Lakewood favorite Angelo's edged out Little Italy's Mama Santa's in the Final Four, while New York-style specialist Il Rione beat Ohio City's Citizen Pie.
- That leaves us with Angelo's vs. Il Rione for the championship.
🗳️ Voting is now open! Polls close at 2pm.
