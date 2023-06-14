Cleveland's Best Pizza Tournament: Final Four

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Our tournament to crown the best pizza in Cleveland is down to the Final Four.

Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals

State of play: Every matchup in the Elite 8 was relatively competitive.

Ultimately, we're left with Lakewood hotspot Angelo's, Little Italy favorite Mama Santa's, New York-style piemaker Il Rione and Neapolitan-inspired Citizen Pie.

🗳 Final Four voting is now open! Polls close at 2pm.