Cleveland's Best Pizza Tournament: Final Four

Troy Smith
Illustration of a fistfight between two slices of pizza, with other types of pizza looking on.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Our tournament to crown the best pizza in Cleveland is down to the Final Four.

State of play: Every matchup in the Elite 8 was relatively competitive.

  • Ultimately, we're left with Lakewood hotspot Angelo's, Little Italy favorite Mama Santa's, New York-style piemaker Il Rione and Neapolitan-inspired Citizen Pie.

🗳 Final Four voting is now open! Polls close at 2pm.

