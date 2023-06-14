55 mins ago - Food and Drink
Cleveland's Best Pizza Tournament: Final Four
Our tournament to crown the best pizza in Cleveland is down to the Final Four.
State of play: Every matchup in the Elite 8 was relatively competitive.
- Ultimately, we're left with Lakewood hotspot Angelo's, Little Italy favorite Mama Santa's, New York-style piemaker Il Rione and Neapolitan-inspired Citizen Pie.
🗳 Final Four voting is now open! Polls close at 2pm.
