If local players have their way, pickleball could surge in Cleveland as it has in other Ohio cities and nationwide.

Driving the news: Multiple pickleball facilities are set to open in the Cleveland area this year, including The Cleveland Pickleball Club, with 12 indoor courts and four outdoor courts in Westlake.

Columbus-based Pickle and Chill is also set to open a pickleball facility in Beachwood this October.

Why it matters: Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport and a boon for players who are aging out of tennis.

By the numbers: Cleveland has just 0.8 pickleball courts per capita, according to figures from the Trust for Public Land, a pro-parks nonprofit.

That lags far behind Columbus, which has 12.7 courts per 100,000 people.

The big picture: There's been a sixfold increase in the number of public pickleball courts in the 100 biggest U.S. cities since 2017 — from 420 to 2,788, Jennifer A. Kingson and Alice Feng report.

Columbus boasts 118 public courts, among the most of any U.S. city, while Cincinnati is home to The Pickle Lodge, the nation's second-largest indoor pickleball facility.

What they're saying: "It's not quite as big in Cleveland, but it's growing," Michael Jurek, co-founder of Cleveland Pickleball, tells Axios.

"It's social and anyone with racket experience — whether it's badminton, ping-pong or tennis — can pick it up pretty easily."

Go deeper: Cities are in a love-hate relationship with pickleball