Pickleball becoming a very big dill in Cleveland
If local players have their way, pickleball could surge in Cleveland as it has in other Ohio cities and nationwide.
Driving the news: Multiple pickleball facilities are set to open in the Cleveland area this year, including The Cleveland Pickleball Club, with 12 indoor courts and four outdoor courts in Westlake.
- Columbus-based Pickle and Chill is also set to open a pickleball facility in Beachwood this October.
Why it matters: Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport and a boon for players who are aging out of tennis.
By the numbers: Cleveland has just 0.8 pickleball courts per capita, according to figures from the Trust for Public Land, a pro-parks nonprofit.
- That lags far behind Columbus, which has 12.7 courts per 100,000 people.
The big picture: There's been a sixfold increase in the number of public pickleball courts in the 100 biggest U.S. cities since 2017 — from 420 to 2,788, Jennifer A. Kingson and Alice Feng report.
- Columbus boasts 118 public courts, among the most of any U.S. city, while Cincinnati is home to The Pickle Lodge, the nation's second-largest indoor pickleball facility.
What they're saying: "It's not quite as big in Cleveland, but it's growing," Michael Jurek, co-founder of Cleveland Pickleball, tells Axios.
- "It's social and anyone with racket experience — whether it's badminton, ping-pong or tennis — can pick it up pretty easily."
