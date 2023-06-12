Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Councilwoman Jenny Spencer at the mic, backed by (L-R) MOCAP's James DeRosa, law director Mark Griffin and councilwoman Stephanie Howse, with a Norfolk Southern train cruising by. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Cleveland has 99 railroad bridges, and all of them have problems.

Driving the news: The Cleveland Mayor's Office of Capital Projects (MOCAP) recently sent a letter to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and the Federal Railroad Administration demanding that the appropriate agencies "immediately order the railroad bridge owners to correct all issues."

it matters: Dozens of trains pass through Cleveland's city limits every day, and failing bridge infrastructure could lead to a catastrophic derailment.

By the numbers: In a recent MOCAP survey, 23 of Cleveland's 99 bridges were deemed to have critical infrastructural issues in need of immediate attention.

Critical work was classified broadly as "structural" (i.e., not cosmetic). Among the most common problem areas identified were bridge columns and retaining walls, abutments and bearing seats.

Non-critical maintenance work affecting the other 76 railroad bridges included things like leaking or seeping water, debris on the sidewalk, rusting beams and crumbling facades.

Context: Cleveland has applied more scrutiny to its rail infrastructure since the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine.

What they're saying: Cleveland law director Mark Griffin said in a press conference Thursday that the June 5 letter was to formally put the railroads on notice.

"This is a problem across our country, from East Palestine to East 118th Street," Griffin said. "We're telling the railroad companies: Don't tell us you don't know. We expect you to fix these bridges, and if you don't we will hold you responsible."

Flashback: In a May 23 letter, Sen. Sherrod Brown called on the railways operating in Ohio to address their deficiencies.

"Anything less than full repair of all your infrastructure in Ohio communities is insufficient," Brown wrote.

The other side: "Safety is a top priority for Norfolk Southern," a company spokesperson Axios after Brown's letter. "All our bridges are inspected annually per FRA guidelines. Many are inspected more often."

What's next: Griffin said Cleveland's plan would be marked by three C's: communication, coordination and consistency.