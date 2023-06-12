All of Cleveland's 99 railroad bridges need repairs
Cleveland has 99 railroad bridges, and all of them have problems.
Driving the news: The Cleveland Mayor's Office of Capital Projects (MOCAP) recently sent a letter to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and the Federal Railroad Administration demanding that the appropriate agencies "immediately order the railroad bridge owners to correct all issues."
it matters: Dozens of trains pass through Cleveland's city limits every day, and failing bridge infrastructure could lead to a catastrophic derailment.
By the numbers: In a recent MOCAP survey, 23 of Cleveland's 99 bridges were deemed to have critical infrastructural issues in need of immediate attention.
- Critical work was classified broadly as "structural" (i.e., not cosmetic). Among the most common problem areas identified were bridge columns and retaining walls, abutments and bearing seats.
- Non-critical maintenance work affecting the other 76 railroad bridges included things like leaking or seeping water, debris on the sidewalk, rusting beams and crumbling facades.
Context: Cleveland has applied more scrutiny to its rail infrastructure since the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine.
What they're saying: Cleveland law director Mark Griffin said in a press conference Thursday that the June 5 letter was to formally put the railroads on notice.
- "This is a problem across our country, from East Palestine to East 118th Street," Griffin said. "We're telling the railroad companies: Don't tell us you don't know. We expect you to fix these bridges, and if you don't we will hold you responsible."
Flashback: In a May 23 letter, Sen. Sherrod Brown called on the railways operating in Ohio to address their deficiencies.
- "Anything less than full repair of all your infrastructure in Ohio communities is insufficient," Brown wrote.
The other side: "Safety is a top priority for Norfolk Southern," a company spokesperson Axios after Brown's letter. "All our bridges are inspected annually per FRA guidelines. Many are inspected more often."
What's next: Griffin said Cleveland's plan would be marked by three C's: communication, coordination and consistency.
- Beyond working with federal partners, Griffin said the city would explore legal avenues to hold railroad companies accountable if necessary.
