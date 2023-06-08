Share on email (opens in new window)

Sandpaper? Piano? Coffee mug? Chandelier? You can find it all at the ReStore. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

On the list of legislation that Cleveland City Council passed Monday was a $5 million allocation of federal pandemic relief funding to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

Details: The bulk of the grant will help the nonprofit housing organization build 50 homes across the city.

Those homes will be sold (with zero-interest mortgages) to families earning between 30% and 70% of the area median income.

Meanwhile, $500,000 will help Habitat buy a building on West 110th Street occupied by its administrative offices and the "ReStore."

💭 Sam's thought bubble: If you've never visited the ReStore, it's like a Home Depot, Goodwill furniture bank and thrift store all in one.

All purchases support Habitat's mission: increasing home ownership by building, rehabbing and selling affordable houses in Cleveland.

What's next: With the new funding — the largest single grant in the organization's history — Habitat will add 10 jobs at its West 110th location.