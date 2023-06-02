Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Sarah Rice for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is headed to Columbus this weekend to hobnob with fellow municipal leaders at the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting.

Why it matters: The gathering, for leaders of cities with over 30,000 residents, gives Bibb a chance to discuss pressing issues like public safety, tech growth and climate change.

State of play: Around 200 mayors, representing 38 states, are registered.

The Ohio delegation is among the largest, with 18 delegates including Northeast Ohio mayors Dan Horrigan (Akron), Kahlil Seren (Cleveland Heights), Frank Whitfield (Elyria), Jack Bradley (Lorain), Kim Thomas (Richmond Heights) and Dennis Clough (Westlake).

Panel topics include managing the influx of migrants, supporting startups, "tapping the power of DEI and accessibility," electric vehicles, developing passenger rail and promoting tourism.

Zoom in: Bibb will be busy. He'll be delivering remarks about promoting immigrant entrepreneurs, moderating a session on implementing climate plans with federal resources, and sitting on an economic mobility panel.

The intrigue: The event's opening coincides with Gun Violence Awareness Day and will feature a discussion of state preemption — legislative efforts that curb mayors' municipal authority to regulate gun safety.

Attendees last year passed a resolution urging Congress to enact universal background checks on all gun sales, red flag laws and a ban on 3D-printed "ghost guns."

What they're saying: A Bibb spokesperson told Axios that in addition to climate change policies, discussing state preemption and combating gun violence would be the Cleveland mayor's priorities this weekend.