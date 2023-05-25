Ohio-Michigan rivalry extends to tourism billboards

Share on email (opens in new window)

Right in the heart of Detroit. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

The reintroduction of the "Ohio, The Heart of it All" tourism slogan already has its detractors — in Michigan, of course.

Driving the news: Two billboards featuring the tagline have popped up in Detroit, including one on the iconic Louis Kamper building downtown.

Catch up fast: Ohio brought back its popular tagline — used from 1984 to 2001 — during Ohio Tourism Day on May 10.

The big picture: The renewed campaign includes six billboards in each of the Detroit, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh markets.

What they're saying: Many Michiganders took to social media to air their grievances.

"How about Nohio?" one person wrote.

One Reddit user even photoshopped the billboard to read, "Ohio, The Fart of it All."

💭 Our thought bubble: It's only fair. The "Pure Michigan" campaign advertisements have run in every major Ohio market since in launched in 2006.

The other side: "Ohio picked a good time to advertise," Axios Detroit reporter Sam Robinson tells us.

"The robotics convention, Movement music festival and the Detroit Grand Prix will bringing thousands to look up at the giant sign on the Louis Kamper building."

The bottom line: Ohio State plays at Michigan on Nov. 25. What are the odds someone flies a banner over Michigan Stadium to rile everyone up?