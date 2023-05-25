19 mins ago - News

Ohio-Michigan rivalry extends to tourism billboards

Troy Smith

Right in the heart of Detroit. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

The reintroduction of the "Ohio, The Heart of it All" tourism slogan already has its detractors — in Michigan, of course.

Driving the news: Two billboards featuring the tagline have popped up in Detroit, including one on the iconic Louis Kamper building downtown.

Catch up fast: Ohio brought back its popular tagline — used from 1984 to 2001 — during Ohio Tourism Day on May 10.

The big picture: The renewed campaign includes six billboards in each of the Detroit, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh markets.

What they're saying: Many Michiganders took to social media to air their grievances.

  • "How about Nohio?" one person wrote.
  • One Reddit user even photoshopped the billboard to read, "Ohio, The Fart of it All."

💭 Our thought bubble: It's only fair. The "Pure Michigan" campaign advertisements have run in every major Ohio market since in launched in 2006.

The other side: "Ohio picked a good time to advertise," Axios Detroit reporter Sam Robinson tells us.

The bottom line: Ohio State plays at Michigan on Nov. 25. What are the odds someone flies a banner over Michigan Stadium to rile everyone up?

