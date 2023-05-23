Memorial Day weekend to fill roads and airports
If you're planning to leave Northeast Ohio this Memorial Day weekend, make sure you have an airtight travel plan.
Why it matters: AAA estimates that 42.3 million Americans will travel during the holiday weekend — a 7% increase over last year.
- Some 2.7 million more people will travel during the unofficial start of summer compared with 2022, writes Axios' Sareen Habeshian.
By the numbers: Nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations — an 11% increase over last year, according to AAA.
- About 37.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations — an increase of 6% over 2022.
Yes, but: Driving may be the way to go. As of Monday, the average price of gas in the Cleveland area was $3.50 per gallon, according to AAA.
- That's down from $4.46 per gallon during the week before Memorial Day in 2022.
Meanwhile, AAA estimates that airfare to this year's top destinations is up 40% compared with last year.
Zoom in: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expected to be frenetic with several airlines adding flights, including Frontier, Alaska and Aer Lingus.
- Hopkins' primary parking garage is also under construction, with 1,000 to 2,000 of the garage's 7,000 total spaces unavailable through the summer.
Be smart: Friday is expected to be the busiest day on the roads this weekend, according to transportation data tracker INRIX.
- The best times to travel by car are early morning or after 6pm.
💭 Troy's thought bubble: We're packing up and hitting the road on Memorial Day.
- My biggest concerns are gas prices and keeping three children entertained.
The bottom line: Avoid the airport if you can, hit the road early or late, and drive safely this Memorial Day weekend.
