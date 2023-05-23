1 hour ago - News

Memorial Day weekend to fill roads and airports

Troy Smith
Illustration of a suitcase covered in stickers from different states

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If you're planning to leave Northeast Ohio this Memorial Day weekend, make sure you have an airtight travel plan.

Why it matters: AAA estimates that 42.3 million Americans will travel during the holiday weekend — a 7% increase over last year.

By the numbers: Nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations — an 11% increase over last year, according to AAA.

  • About 37.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations — an increase of 6% over 2022.

Yes, but: Driving may be the way to go. As of Monday, the average price of gas in the Cleveland area was $3.50 per gallon, according to AAA.

  • That's down from $4.46 per gallon during the week before Memorial Day in 2022.

Meanwhile, AAA estimates that airfare to this year's top destinations is up 40% compared with last year.

Zoom in: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expected to be frenetic with several airlines adding flights, including Frontier, Alaska and Aer Lingus.

  • Hopkins' primary parking garage is also under construction, with 1,000 to 2,000 of the garage's 7,000 total spaces unavailable through the summer.

Be smart: Friday is expected to be the busiest day on the roads this weekend, according to transportation data tracker INRIX.

  • The best times to travel by car are early morning or after 6pm.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: We're packing up and hitting the road on Memorial Day.

  • My biggest concerns are gas prices and keeping three children entertained.

The bottom line: Avoid the airport if you can, hit the road early or late, and drive safely this Memorial Day weekend.

