If you're planning to leave Northeast Ohio this Memorial Day weekend, make sure you have an airtight travel plan.

Why it matters: AAA estimates that 42.3 million Americans will travel during the holiday weekend — a 7% increase over last year.

Some 2.7 million more people will travel during the unofficial start of summer compared with 2022, writes Axios' Sareen Habeshian.

By the numbers: Nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations — an 11% increase over last year, according to AAA.

About 37.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations — an increase of 6% over 2022.

Yes, but: Driving may be the way to go. As of Monday, the average price of gas in the Cleveland area was $3.50 per gallon, according to AAA.

That's down from $4.46 per gallon during the week before Memorial Day in 2022.

Meanwhile, AAA estimates that airfare to this year's top destinations is up 40% compared with last year.

Zoom in: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expected to be frenetic with several airlines adding flights, including Frontier, Alaska and Aer Lingus.

Hopkins' primary parking garage is also under construction, with 1,000 to 2,000 of the garage's 7,000 total spaces unavailable through the summer.

Be smart: Friday is expected to be the busiest day on the roads this weekend, according to transportation data tracker INRIX.

The best times to travel by car are early morning or after 6pm.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: We're packing up and hitting the road on Memorial Day.

My biggest concerns are gas prices and keeping three children entertained.

The bottom line: Avoid the airport if you can, hit the road early or late, and drive safely this Memorial Day weekend.