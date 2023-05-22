Shaker Heights mayor opposes police reform ballot initiative

Teen organizer Ethan Khorana speaks at the Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing launch event. Photo: Courtesy of Sam Klein

The mayor of Shaker Heights has been arguing against a proposed ballot initiative that would make significant changes to the suburb's police department.

Catch up quick: Teen organizers behind Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing want to amend the city's charter to enhance the presence of nonviolent mental health professionals, establish a civilian oversight board and create a digital public records repository.

What they're saying: "While we don't disagree on the goals of [Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing] in concept, we strongly disagree with many of the specific charter amendments as proposed," Mayor David Weiss tells Axios.

"They would make Shaker Heights less safe, mandate a drastic reduction in our police department staffing, be very costly to implement and, in some cases, conflict with other charter provisions or other contractual obligations of the city."

Zoom in: The key provision Weiss opposes is hiring a so-called "nonviolent community administration team" that he says would require Shaker Heights to replace half of its police officers with mental health clinicians, social workers and medics.

Yes, but: The charter amendment language does not specify staffing numbers, only the sorts of duties that unarmed community administrators would be responsible for.

By the numbers: According to Weiss's estimates, paying for this new team would cost taxpayers $5.6 million annually.

The other side: In an Instagram post last month, Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing called Weiss' claims "unsubstantiated and entirely false."