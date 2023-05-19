Lakewood presses pause on e-scooter rentals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Officials in Lakewood announced this week that they will no longer offer e-scooters for rental, after receiving feedback from residents.

Flashback: Lakewood launched a pilot in 2022 with 90 devices spread across 12 city locations.

The latest: In a community survey this year, many residents said the mobility devices cluttered the sidewalks and made Lakewood less pedestrian-friendly.

What they're saying: Lakewood councilman Tristan Rader, who was not part of the decision-making process, told Axios he felt Lakewood should have kept them to accommodate "last-mile transportation" needs.

Yes, but: "What these companies charge per ride is not cool, and there aren't enough safeguards for kids," he said.

The bottom line: "Scooters are a gap measure for a larger problem," Rader said. "We need to be investing in public transit."

What's next: Scooters and e-bikes may return with additional planning, but right now Lakewood is conducting a feasibility study for a bus circulator to address transport needs.