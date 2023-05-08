Sherrod Brown to Norfolk Southern: Stop ignoring us
The deteriorating condition of Norfolk Southern's rail properties in Cleveland spurred Sen. Sherrod Brown to pen a letter to Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw last week.
Driving the news: Brown noted that 16 of the rail company's 20 bridges and overpasses in Cleveland are showing signs of disrepair, including the Lake Avenue Bridge in the Edgewater neighborhood.
The intrigue: Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and elected leaders across Ohio have made frequent requests for repairs, Brown wrote, but these requests have been "largely ignored."
What they're saying: "Norfolk Southern must stop keeping local officials — whether in East Palestine, Sandusky, or Cleveland — at an arm's length and start working together to ensure the safety of all communities," Brown wrote.
- Of note: Axios heard similar complaints about Norfolk Southern's unresponsiveness from both Cleveland and Sandusky officials when we reported on a 2022 derailment in Sandusky.
What's next: Brown asked Shaw to provide a plan detailing how Norfolk Southern would improve the Lake Avenue Bridge specifically and address "the general problems of rail property disrepair in Cleveland."
The other side: Norfolk Southern confirmed to Axios they had received Brown's letter and said they look forward to meeting with him.
- "Safety is a top priority for Norfolk Southern," a spokesperson told Axios. "All our bridges are inspected annually per FRA guidelines. Many are inspected more often."
