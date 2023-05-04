Orange High School student in custody after bringing gun to school

An Orange High School student was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement recovered a rifle and ammunition from the student's vehicle.

Driving the news: The campus in Pepper Pike was placed on temporary lockdown as local law enforcement and school administrators investigated the report of a bullet found in the school cafeteria, per a letter from superintendent Lynn Campbell to student families.

What happened: Instruction continued in locked classrooms during the investigation, when a student came forward and admitted to owning the bullet, per Campbell.

The student was escorted to their vehicle, where police say they found a small caliber rifle and additional ammunition.

What they're saying: "I commend our staff and local law enforcement for their alertness and quick effective response to this situation," Campbell said.

Between the lines: In a news release, the Pepper Pike police confirmed that the student had been taken into custody.

"Though it is not believed at this time that the student had any harmful intentions, criminal charges are pending," the suburban police department said.

Of note: Last month, 18-year-old West Geauga High School student Brandon Morrissette brought a gun to school with the intent to attack his classmates, according to Chester Township police.