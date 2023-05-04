58 mins ago - News

Orange High School student in custody after bringing gun to school

An Orange High School student was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after law enforcement recovered a rifle and ammunition from the student's vehicle.

Driving the news: The campus in Pepper Pike was placed on temporary lockdown as local law enforcement and school administrators investigated the report of a bullet found in the school cafeteria, per a letter from superintendent Lynn Campbell to student families.

What happened: Instruction continued in locked classrooms during the investigation, when a student came forward and admitted to owning the bullet, per Campbell.

  • The student was escorted to their vehicle, where police say they found a small caliber rifle and additional ammunition.

What they're saying: "I commend our staff and local law enforcement for their alertness and quick effective response to this situation," Campbell said.

Between the lines: In a news release, the Pepper Pike police confirmed that the student had been taken into custody.

  • "Though it is not believed at this time that the student had any harmful intentions, criminal charges are pending," the suburban police department said.

Of note: Last month, 18-year-old West Geauga High School student Brandon Morrissette brought a gun to school with the intent to attack his classmates, according to Chester Township police.

