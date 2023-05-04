These newspapers from 1939 were salvaged from a condemned house in Slavic Village. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Last week, I ventured with a group of friends to Bar Mleczny's, the Thursday-night pop-up restaurant at the Polish American Cultural Center.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Church-basement fish fry meets fine dining, with an approachable menu of Polish classics crafted by Brandon Chrostowski and a full battery of Polish community members staffing the joint.

Seeing the pride and joy of Polish seniors was worth the price of admission.

Of note: To consume alcohol on premises, you'll have to become a member of the Cultural Center — what amounts to a $5 cover charge.

If you go: Treat yourself to a stroll through the connected museum, which features nine curated rooms celebrating Polish culture and history.