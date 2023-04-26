Mayor Justin Bibb and councilman Kerry McCormack outside the West Side Market in 2021. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed spending $15 million from the city's final tranche of American Rescue Plan Act dollars on long-needed infrastructure improvements at Cleveland's West Side Market.

The proposed spending plan would also transform the Market's current produce arcade into a prepared-food hall.

Why it matters: The West Side Market is a historic Cleveland landmark, but a number of City Council members have balked at the proposed price tag, arguing that projects in their communities are being overlooked to fund a favored site in a destination neighborhood.

What they're saying: "The West Side Market is not just an amazing asset for the Ohio City neighborhood," Bibb told reporters after last week's State of the City address.

"It's an amazing citywide asset and regional asset that brings thousands of tourists and tons of economic investment to Cleveland."

Between the lines: The market transitioned to nonprofit management this year and can now raise philanthropic dollars to finance upgrades and repairs.

Yes, but: The city still owns the facility, and Bibb said Cleveland was "on the hook" for long-neglected capital issues.

The big picture: As council president Blaine Griffin and his colleagues criticized Bibb's spending plan at a meeting last week, Ohio City councilman Kerry McCormack cautioned against a fiefdom mentality.