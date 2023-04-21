The Black Keys, Taylor Swift top Record Store Day releases

RSD takes fans of The Black Keys back to 2022. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

This year's Record Store Day features something for every music fan, whether you're an audiophile or a Swiftie.

Driving the news: RSD 2023 takes place Saturday with more than 300 special releases on sale at record stores nationwide.

The big picture: Vinyl records made up 70% of all physical music sales in 2022, beating out CDs for the first time since 1987, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Zoom in: RSD's website lists more than 20 participating stores in the Cleveland area.

Yes, but: That doesn't mean they'll all have what you want.

Stores request the RSD releases they want to sell, but supplies are limited.

Worthy of your time: There's a lot to like about this year's list of releases. Here are five to look out for:

The Black Keys – "Live at Beachland Tavern March 31, 2002"

In terms of releases with Northeast Ohio ties, nothing tops this previously unreleased live recording of The Black Keys' first-ever concert.

P.M. Dawn – "The Bliss Album…?"

The previously out-of-print second album from under appreciated 1990s hip-hop act P.M. Dawn gets a 30th-anniversary release.

Elton John – "Don't Shoot Me, I'm Only the Piano Player"

The latest John classic to get a 50th-anniversary release. The RSD version of his sixth album comes on propeller splatter vinyl with a bonus disc of demos.

Stevie Nicks – "Bella Donna Live 1981"

The live recording from the final night of Nicks' legendary 1981 White Winged Dove Tour shows a generational artist at her peak powers.

Taylor Swift – "Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions"

No one has sold more vinyl than Taylor Swift last year. Her latest release features live versions of every song from 2020's "Folklore," recorded at Long Pond Studio with collaborators Jack Antonoff, Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner.

💭 My thought bubble: Pick one store, get there early, and grab anything that looks enticing.