Bibb says Cleveland must get creative in Browns Stadium deal
Mayor Justin Bibb told a packed house at East Technical High School Wednesday night that the city had to get "creative" in a forthcoming Browns Stadium deal.
Driving the news: Though Bibb touched briefly on waterfront development in his State of the City address — "We have the ability to unleash billions of dollars of private investment to make our waterways even more accessible to everyone" — he did not mention the Browns Stadium during his prepared remarks.
- His comments arrived during an audience Q&A period.
What they're saying: "I'm no longer going to risk general revenue fund dollars for maintenance of a privately owned football franchise," Bibb said.
- "My vision right now is that we finally see real inclusive development on the lakefront."
The intrigue: The local blog NEOtrans reported Monday that "major announcements" from owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and the city regarding a renovated Browns Stadium could come as early as next week.
State of play: Talking to reporters after the speech, Bibb said conversations with the Haslams were still in their very early stages.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.