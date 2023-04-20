Bibb says Cleveland must get creative in Browns Stadium deal

Bibb speaks to reporters following his State of the City address. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Mayor Justin Bibb told a packed house at East Technical High School Wednesday night that the city had to get "creative" in a forthcoming Browns Stadium deal.

Driving the news: Though Bibb touched briefly on waterfront development in his State of the City address — "We have the ability to unleash billions of dollars of private investment to make our waterways even more accessible to everyone" — he did not mention the Browns Stadium during his prepared remarks.

His comments arrived during an audience Q&A period.

What they're saying: "I'm no longer going to risk general revenue fund dollars for maintenance of a privately owned football franchise," Bibb said.

"My vision right now is that we finally see real inclusive development on the lakefront."

The intrigue: The local blog NEOtrans reported Monday that "major announcements" from owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and the city regarding a renovated Browns Stadium could come as early as next week.

State of play: Talking to reporters after the speech, Bibb said conversations with the Haslams were still in their very early stages.