Cleveland Taco Week is here

Taco Week returns to Cleveland, with nearly 40 local restaurants participating in the annual food fiesta conceived by Cleveland Scene magazine.

Details: Today through Sunday, restaurants will offer mix-and-match taco options for $10 or less.

Why it matters: As with other themed food weeks in Cleveland — burger week, pizza week, pierogi week — participating businesses see significant upticks in business.

If you go: Map out your week.

The Taco Week website lists the addresses and taco details for each participating restaurant, plus a downloadable passport with dietary information.

Of note: Multiple restaurants are offering specials on Dos Equis beer and Suavecito tequila, the week's corporate sponsors.

🐟 Sam's pick: I'll probably bike down to Terrestrial for the Creole Walleye tacos, but the Sibling Revelry special — which includes a beer alongside a grande taco — might be tough to top.

Reality check: People love bashing Barrio, but it's offering three tacos for $7, which is a better deal than most dive bar Taco Tuesdays.

🎣 Troy's pick: Like Sam, I am a sucker for fish tacos. Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar's pairing of Baja fish tacos with mac and cheese sounds delicious.