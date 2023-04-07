See it or skip it: Our picks for the weekend of April 7-9

Andrew Bird going nuts on the violin, one of the many instruments he plays during live shows. Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

👋 Sam and 👊🏾 Troy here.

It's Friday again, so here are a few selections from a jam-packed weekend of April fun.

🎻 Andrew Bird at the Agora

Details: The indie singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brings his dizzying musical talents to Cleveland. The show is 8pm tomorrow.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: See it. I went to an Andrew Bird concert on a whim in college — one of the most memorable performances I've ever seen. A true one-man orchestra and whistling savant.

If you go: Tickets start at $36 (but jump to $46 and up on Saturday).

🎮 "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

Details: The classic Nintendo video game comes to the big screen in candy-colored, computer-animated fashion, with Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach) contributing their vocal talents.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Skip it. Another soulless blockbuster franchise launch. Oof.

😠 "Beef"

Details: Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead") and Ali Wong ("Always Be My Maybe") star in Netflix's dark comedy series about two people who turn a road rage incident into an escalating feud.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: See it. The series strikes the perfect balance between laugh-out-loud humor and cringe moments you can't turn away from.

⚡ The Laughter League

Details: Cleveland's longest-running sketch comedy show makes its raunchy return to the intimate confines of Blank Canvas Theatre at 8pm tonight and tomorrow.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: See it. These dudes, many of whom met at Near West Theatre in the late '90s and early aughts, are some of the city's funniest performers.

If you go: Expect no shortage of adult themes and local flavor. Tickets are $20.