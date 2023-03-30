Can the Guardians hit it out of the park again? Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The scrappy, young Guardians surprised everyone last year. Now, they enter the 2023 season with big expectations.

Why it matters: The team finished 92-70 last season, winning the American League Central before losing to the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.

Slight improvements could have the Guardians contending for a World Series.

What we're watching: The biggest weakness last season was a lack of power. The Guardians finished with the second-fewest home runs among all MLB teams.

The addition of switch-hitter Josh Bell should help, making it harder for teams to pitch around MVP candidate José Ramírez.

Between the lines: The Guardians should also benefit from MLB's rule changes, which include the banning of defensive infield shifts and making the bases larger.

Shifts were the main weapon teams used against left-handed Ramírez last season.

Bases that are three inches wider should help baserunners. The Guardians ranked third in stolen bases last season.

What they're saying: FiveThirtyEight ranks the Guardians as the eighth-best team this season and No. 4 in the AL.

The site gives the Guardians a 62% chance of making the playoffs, a 43% chance of winning the AL Central and a 4% chance of winning the World Series.

The bottom line: Assuming No. 2 starter Triston McKenzie can overcome a spring training injury, the Guardians have one of the better pitching staffs in baseball.