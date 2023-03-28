Wanted to snap a picture of a six-pack, but accidentally drank three before I remembered. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

We're launching a semi-regular Tuesday dispatch on the local brewery scene.

Some weeks we'll highlight local craft beers. Others, we'll get you up to speed on local craft news.

Beer of the week: Sibling Revelry's Kent State Golden Lager

Details: An "easy drinking, crisp and accessible" lager, per Sibling Revelry, weighing in at 5.8% ABV.

A collaboration between the Westlake brewery and Kent State University, the brew was unveiled in September for the college football season.

It is now the official beer of KSU athletics and is available at concession stands during KSU sporting events, plus grocery stores across Northeast Ohio.

Of note: The Sibling Revelry founders are Kent State alums.

What they're saying: "Kent State holds a special place in our hearts," Mike Hammond, a 2008 alum and director of Sibling Revelry's sales and marketing, said in a press release last year. "We hope everyone enjoys this lager and remembers the good times at Kent State."

💭 My thought bubble: It seemed appropriate to feature a college sports beer on the final Tuesday of March, after KSU's appearance in the NCAA tournament.