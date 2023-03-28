1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Brews on Tues: Sibling Revelry's Kent State Golden Lager

Sam Allard

Wanted to snap a picture of a six-pack, but accidentally drank three before I remembered. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

We're launching a semi-regular Tuesday dispatch on the local brewery scene.

  • Some weeks we'll highlight local craft beers. Others, we'll get you up to speed on local craft news.

Beer of the week: Sibling Revelry's Kent State Golden Lager

Details: An "easy drinking, crisp and accessible" lager, per Sibling Revelry, weighing in at 5.8% ABV.

  • A collaboration between the Westlake brewery and Kent State University, the brew was unveiled in September for the college football season.
  • It is now the official beer of KSU athletics and is available at concession stands during KSU sporting events, plus grocery stores across Northeast Ohio.

Of note: The Sibling Revelry founders are Kent State alums.

What they're saying: "Kent State holds a special place in our hearts," Mike Hammond, a 2008 alum and director of Sibling Revelry's sales and marketing, said in a press release last year. "We hope everyone enjoys this lager and remembers the good times at Kent State."

💭 My thought bubble: It seemed appropriate to feature a college sports beer on the final Tuesday of March, after KSU's appearance in the NCAA tournament.

  • My wife is from Kent and is hostile toward IPAs — i.e. hostile toward me when I buy IPAs — so we were thrilled to pick this up when we saw it in Giant Eagle.
