Brews on Tues: Sibling Revelry's Kent State Golden Lager
Beer of the week: Sibling Revelry's Kent State Golden Lager
Details: An "easy drinking, crisp and accessible" lager, per Sibling Revelry, weighing in at 5.8% ABV.
- A collaboration between the Westlake brewery and Kent State University, the brew was unveiled in September for the college football season.
- It is now the official beer of KSU athletics and is available at concession stands during KSU sporting events, plus grocery stores across Northeast Ohio.
Of note: The Sibling Revelry founders are Kent State alums.
What they're saying: "Kent State holds a special place in our hearts," Mike Hammond, a 2008 alum and director of Sibling Revelry's sales and marketing, said in a press release last year. "We hope everyone enjoys this lager and remembers the good times at Kent State."
💭 My thought bubble: It seemed appropriate to feature a college sports beer on the final Tuesday of March, after KSU's appearance in the NCAA tournament.
- My wife is from Kent and is hostile toward IPAs — i.e. hostile toward me when I buy IPAs — so we were thrilled to pick this up when we saw it in Giant Eagle.
