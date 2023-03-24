43 mins ago - Politics

Hopkins reserved parking spots are for a select few

Sam Allard
Photo illustration of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb with lines radiating from him.

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Sarah Rice for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has only 12 reserved parking spaces, per records obtained by Axios, and they don't belong to who you might think.

Driving the news: The managers of seven airlines — American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United — and five chiefs in the city's Department of Port Control are the lucky few.

Thought bubble: Requesting records of reserved parking spaces is an old alt-weekly trick, a good way to determine who's got premium power via premium perks.

The latest: News Channel 5 obtained records from the city showing the mayor's travel expenses exceeded $70,000 last year.

  • That figure does not include overtime pay for the police officers on Bibb's security detail.

Of note: Axios asked the city how the mayor prefers to get to the airport — personal vehicle? chauffeur? RTA? — but a spokesperson declined to release that information "for security reasons."

