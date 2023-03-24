Hopkins reserved parking spots are for a select few
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has only 12 reserved parking spaces, per records obtained by Axios, and they don't belong to who you might think.
Driving the news: The managers of seven airlines — American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United — and five chiefs in the city's Department of Port Control are the lucky few.
Thought bubble: Requesting records of reserved parking spaces is an old alt-weekly trick, a good way to determine who's got premium power via premium perks.
- I'd assumed that Mayor Justin Bibb would be granted a reserved spot, given his well-documented travel — at least 10 out-of-state trips in 2022.
The latest: News Channel 5 obtained records from the city showing the mayor's travel expenses exceeded $70,000 last year.
- That figure does not include overtime pay for the police officers on Bibb's security detail.
Of note: Axios asked the city how the mayor prefers to get to the airport — personal vehicle? chauffeur? RTA? — but a spokesperson declined to release that information "for security reasons."
