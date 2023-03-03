Pointy View: Euclid Beach, REI follow-ups

👋 Sam here. I'm back with follow-ups on some local stories we've covered in recent weeks.

🌊 Members of United Residents of Euclid Beach (UREB) and their supporters have launched a petition to spare the occupants of 139 mobile homes from displacement.

Driving the news: Residents, who are worried the news hasn't been sufficiently covered in the local media, met this week to discuss ways to tell their story to the broader community.

Catch up quick: The nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy (WRLC) bought the mobile home park for nearly $6 million in 2019 and now wants to convert it to greenspace.

What they're saying: Residents say they've been steamrolled and gaslighted and that their voices haven't been included in the planning process.

The other side: On Ideastream's Sound of Ideas last week, WRLC's senior vice president (and former west side city councilman) Matt Zone said he didn't want to create "false hope" for tenants.

"We will follow every statutory requirement," he said, "but the park is closing down on Sept. 1, 2024."

🧗 A total of 56 employees at the Beachwood REI will vote today on whether to unionize with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

The Beachwood store, Northeast Ohio's only REI, would be the third location in the country to unionize.

The intrigue: The National Labor Relations Board will tally ballots once voting is completed; some ballots, including those from store "leads" and irregular part-time workers, are likely to be challenged if the vote is close.

❤️‍🩹 Cleveland City Council passed a resolution Monday supporting Medicare for All and urging Congress to enact legislation that provides "universal, comprehensive health care with zero cost-sharing for patients."

The measure was sponsored by councilman Kerry McCormack and unanimously co-sponsored by his colleagues.

What they're saying: "Every person in Cleveland, and indeed the United States, deserves high-quality health care,” the resolution reads.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Council resolutions are often empty symbolic gestures, but it's striking to see every member of council get behind an issue that, only a few years ago, was considered a fringe lefty position.