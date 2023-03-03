Pointy View: Euclid Beach, REI follow-ups
👋 Sam here. I'm back with follow-ups on some local stories we've covered in recent weeks.
🌊 Members of United Residents of Euclid Beach (UREB) and their supporters have launched a petition to spare the occupants of 139 mobile homes from displacement.
Driving the news: Residents, who are worried the news hasn't been sufficiently covered in the local media, met this week to discuss ways to tell their story to the broader community.
Catch up quick: The nonprofit Western Reserve Land Conservancy (WRLC) bought the mobile home park for nearly $6 million in 2019 and now wants to convert it to greenspace.
What they're saying: Residents say they've been steamrolled and gaslighted and that their voices haven't been included in the planning process.
The other side: On Ideastream's Sound of Ideas last week, WRLC's senior vice president (and former west side city councilman) Matt Zone said he didn't want to create "false hope" for tenants.
- "We will follow every statutory requirement," he said, "but the park is closing down on Sept. 1, 2024."
🧗 A total of 56 employees at the Beachwood REI will vote today on whether to unionize with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
- The Beachwood store, Northeast Ohio's only REI, would be the third location in the country to unionize.
The intrigue: The National Labor Relations Board will tally ballots once voting is completed; some ballots, including those from store "leads" and irregular part-time workers, are likely to be challenged if the vote is close.
❤️🩹 Cleveland City Council passed a resolution Monday supporting Medicare for All and urging Congress to enact legislation that provides "universal, comprehensive health care with zero cost-sharing for patients."
- The measure was sponsored by councilman Kerry McCormack and unanimously co-sponsored by his colleagues.
What they're saying: "Every person in Cleveland, and indeed the United States, deserves high-quality health care,” the resolution reads.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: Council resolutions are often empty symbolic gestures, but it's striking to see every member of council get behind an issue that, only a few years ago, was considered a fringe lefty position.
