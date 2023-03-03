Dan O'Malley (L) speaks to a union crowd in October 2021, introducing then-Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Dan O'Malley, executive secretary of the North Shore AFL-CIO, is on paid administrative leave after a union official accused him of improper spending with the organization's credit card.

Driving the news: National representatives from the AFL-CIO traveled to Cleveland last week to place him on paid leave and to assist with an investigation, multiple sources told Axios.

Yes, but: O'Malley voiced confidence about his conduct and his support within the local labor organization.

"I have been a good steward of our organization's finances," O'Malley told Axios. "I'm confident that an internal review will confirm that."

The details: He sidestepped offering specifics about his spending, but sources close to O'Malley who spoke with Axios said the total was "in the thousands" of dollars.

Context: The North Shore AFL-CIO is the region's largest labor organization, representing nearly 150 local unions and 85,000 members.