North Shore AFL-CIO leader on administrative leave
Dan O'Malley, executive secretary of the North Shore AFL-CIO, is on paid administrative leave after a union official accused him of improper spending with the organization's credit card.
Driving the news: National representatives from the AFL-CIO traveled to Cleveland last week to place him on paid leave and to assist with an investigation, multiple sources told Axios.
Yes, but: O'Malley voiced confidence about his conduct and his support within the local labor organization.
- "I have been a good steward of our organization's finances," O'Malley told Axios. "I'm confident that an internal review will confirm that."
The details: He sidestepped offering specifics about his spending, but sources close to O'Malley who spoke with Axios said the total was "in the thousands" of dollars.
Context: The North Shore AFL-CIO is the region's largest labor organization, representing nearly 150 local unions and 85,000 members.
- O'Malley previously served as a councilman in Lakewood. Last year, Mayor Justin Bibb appointed him to serve on the board of the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority, specifically as a labor representative.
