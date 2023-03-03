2023 concert preview: Springsteen, Madonna & more
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift might not be coming to Cleveland, but there's still plenty to love about Northeast Ohio's 2023 concert schedule.
Driving the news: The first major concert happens Friday when the "Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded" tour — featuring rappers Jeezy, T.I. and more — rolls into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The big picture: Even if the season ends up defined by who doesn't come to town, Cleveland's 2023 concert season features a variety of national acts.
Big names: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band headline 2023's biggest concert on April 5 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
- Madonna brings her career-spanning Celebration tour to the FieldHouse on Aug. 2.
- Duran Duran and Depeche Mode are both bringing tours to Cleveland for the first time in more than 20 years.
- In terms of current stars, John Mayer's first acoustic tour comes to Cleveland on March 25, while Lizzo makes her Northeast Ohio debut on May 12.
Millennial nostalgia: Pop-punk's resurgence continues in 2023 with concerts headlined by Blink-182, Paramore, Fall Out Boy and Yellowcard.
- The Agora is tapping into 2000s nostalgia as well, with shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie, Coheed & Cambria, Fleet Foxes and Death Grips.
Country vibes: Shania Twain, Jason Aldean and Eric Church will perform at Blossom Music Center, making the venue's $199 seasonal lawn pass appealing.
- Ticketmaster opponent and Grammy nominee Zach Bryan moves up to the big leagues with a show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on June 2.
Festival fun: Both Wonderstuck at Lakeland Community College and Bash on the Bay at Put-in-Pay feature diverse lineups centered on hip-hop and country performers this summer.
- Inkcarceration offers you the opportunity to get tatted up before moshing to the sounds of Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot at the Ohio State Reformatory in July.
Yes, but: Is it enough to make up for T-Swift and Bey not coming?
- Janet Jackson, Dead and Company, Morgan Wallen, Billy Joel, Metallica and Sza are also skipping Cleveland.
The bottom line: Not getting Bey or Tey feels like a gut punch, but Cleveland's concert schedule has something for everyone (and our Spotify playlist proves it).
