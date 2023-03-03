Beyoncé and Taylor Swift might not be coming to Cleveland, but there's still plenty to love about Northeast Ohio's 2023 concert schedule.

Driving the news: The first major concert happens Friday when the "Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded" tour — featuring rappers Jeezy, T.I. and more — rolls into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The big picture: Even if the season ends up defined by who doesn't come to town, Cleveland's 2023 concert season features a variety of national acts.

Big names: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band headline 2023's biggest concert on April 5 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Madonna brings her career-spanning Celebration tour to the FieldHouse on Aug. 2.

Duran Duran and Depeche Mode are both bringing tours to Cleveland for the first time in more than 20 years.

In terms of current stars, John Mayer's first acoustic tour comes to Cleveland on March 25, while Lizzo makes her Northeast Ohio debut on May 12.

Millennial nostalgia: Pop-punk's resurgence continues in 2023 with concerts headlined by Blink-182, Paramore, Fall Out Boy and Yellowcard.

The Agora is tapping into 2000s nostalgia as well, with shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie, Coheed & Cambria, Fleet Foxes and Death Grips.

Country vibes: Shania Twain, Jason Aldean and Eric Church will perform at Blossom Music Center, making the venue's $199 seasonal lawn pass appealing.

Ticketmaster opponent and Grammy nominee Zach Bryan moves up to the big leagues with a show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on June 2.

Festival fun: Both Wonderstuck at Lakeland Community College and Bash on the Bay at Put-in-Pay feature diverse lineups centered on hip-hop and country performers this summer.

Inkcarceration offers you the opportunity to get tatted up before moshing to the sounds of Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot at the Ohio State Reformatory in July.

Yes, but: Is it enough to make up for T-Swift and Bey not coming?

Janet Jackson, Dead and Company, Morgan Wallen, Billy Joel, Metallica and Sza are also skipping Cleveland.

The bottom line: Not getting Bey or Tey feels like a gut punch, but Cleveland's concert schedule has something for everyone (and our Spotify playlist proves it).