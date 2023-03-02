Data: Ohio Casino Control Commission; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Ohio Casino Control Commission released data on the first month of legal sports betting in Ohio this week, and the results are staggering.

Driving the news: More than $1.1 billion in bets were placed through online or retail proprietors in January, far surpassing even the lofty expectations of industry experts.

The total ranks second nationally behind only New York.

Why it matters: The bets generated roughly $21 million in tax revenue that will fund K-12 athletics and extracurriculars, plus 2% of the total tax revenue will go toward problem gambling services.

By the numbers: Only $22 million in bets were placed at brick-and-mortar facilities. The vast majority of bets ($1 billion-plus) were placed via online apps like FanDuel and DraftKings.

FanDuel was far and away the most popular online proprietor, handling nearly $500 million in bets — almost half the total market — and walking away with more than $100 million in revenue after paying out winnings.

Zoom in: With more than $3.5 million in bets placed, Cleveland's Jack Casino was the state's second-most popular in-person destination for sports betting, behind only the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati.