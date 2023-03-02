Ohio sports betting receipts topped $1B in January
The Ohio Casino Control Commission released data on the first month of legal sports betting in Ohio this week, and the results are staggering.
Driving the news: More than $1.1 billion in bets were placed through online or retail proprietors in January, far surpassing even the lofty expectations of industry experts.
- The total ranks second nationally behind only New York.
Why it matters: The bets generated roughly $21 million in tax revenue that will fund K-12 athletics and extracurriculars, plus 2% of the total tax revenue will go toward problem gambling services.
By the numbers: Only $22 million in bets were placed at brick-and-mortar facilities. The vast majority of bets ($1 billion-plus) were placed via online apps like FanDuel and DraftKings.
- FanDuel was far and away the most popular online proprietor, handling nearly $500 million in bets — almost half the total market — and walking away with more than $100 million in revenue after paying out winnings.
Zoom in: With more than $3.5 million in bets placed, Cleveland's Jack Casino was the state's second-most popular in-person destination for sports betting, behind only the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati.
- MGM Northfield Park ($2.1 million) and JACK Thistledown Racino ($1.6 million) were in the middle of the pack, but still more popular than the Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ($850,000).
