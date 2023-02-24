This weekend is loaded with entertainment options.

Here's what's worth your time — and what isn't.

🎸 Chuck Berry in St. Louis

The details: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's new exhibit honoring the "Father of Rock 'N' Roll."

💭 Troy's thought bubble: See it. The exhibit is smaller than expected, but it houses two stunning Chuck Berry guitars, his towering amplifier and rarely seen photos from his youth.

If you go: The exhibit is on the museum's bottom floor across from the Elvis Presley showcase.

🚘 Cleveland Auto Show

The details: Cleveland's showcase of new and classic vehicles returns to the IX Center tonight and runs through March 5.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Skip it, unless of course you're into this sort of thing. The $15 ticket price for adults is by no means outrageous, but I'd rather spend that on a burger and a beer.

If you go: Check out the schedule for promotions and special appearances.

🐻 "Cocaine Bear"

The details: A cheesy B-movie about a rampaging bear that ingests more cocaine than Leonardo DiCaprio's character in "The Wolf of Wall Street."

💭 Troy's thought bubble: See it. "Cocaine Bear" is 95 minutes of mayhem that's more entertaining than some of this year's Oscar nominees.

If you go: Check your local showtimes.

Two more options...

⛳ "Full Swing"

The details: Netflix's new immersive documentary series follows a turbulent year on golf's PGA Tour, from the creators of the popular "Drive to Survive" series that popularized Formula 1.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: See it, with the caveat that I've become a real golf freak during the pandemic. Like other compelling sports docs, this series artfully integrates personal narratives with competitive drama.

If you watch: Do some light background reading.

🥊 Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

The details: Westlake native and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul fights heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's younger brother at 2pm Sunday on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: Skip it. Expect a boring fight that Paul wins by decision.

If you watch: The pay-per-view costs $49. (That's another reason to skip it.)