The cost of a date night for parents isn't what it used to be.

What's happening: Babysitting rates for one child rose nearly 25% in Cleveland last year, more than double the national average increase.

Meanwhile, the local cost of babysitting two children increased by 9.8%, according to survey results from caregiver-finding platform UrbanSitter.

By the numbers: Cleveland's average hourly babysitting rate for one child was $19.20 an hour last year, up from $15.42 an hour the previous year.

The hourly babysitting rate for two children went from $18.21 an hour in 2021 to $20 an hour in 2022.

Zoom out: Babysitting rates rose 9.7% nationally in 2022, which is slightly less than the increase of 11% in 2021.

Last year's national average babysitting rate was $22.68 an hour for one child, $25.37 an hour for two, and $27.70 an hour for three.

The big picture: Rates are up across all categories, from casual babysitting to full-time nannies to day care (where it can be hard to even get on a waitlist).

Per a 2022 Care.com survey, 51% of U.S. parents were spending over 20% of their income on child care — far more than the 7% that the federal government deems "affordable."

💭 My thought bubble: As someone with three kids and a tight budget, the cost adds up. You're already spending at least $60-$80 on a nice meal or maybe $40 for a movie and concessions.

