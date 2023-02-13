1 hour ago - Food and Drink

The Axios Pizza Bracket: Cleveland, let's kick Philly's butt

Sam Allard
Illustration of a fistfight between two slices of pizza, with other types of pizza looking on.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Nothing can bring our city together (nor tear it apart) like arguing over pizza.

  • Is Il Rione better than Angelo's? Is Cent's better than Harlowe's?
  • Has Edison's, the GOAT greasy pepperoni pie, become underrated?
  • Are we all sleeping on Primoz?

The bottom line: Our pizza is a point of civic pride. Even if we can't agree, we'll suit up against any outsiders with the crust to throw shade on our cheesy pie.

State of play: We have put together the ultimate Axios Local pizza bracket, to crown the best pizza city. Axios readers in the winning city will get a pizza party!

What's next: Cleveland faces Philadelphia in the first round. Vote here until 3pm today.

  • If we win, we'll take on the winners of a total snoozer first-round matchup between Columbus and Richmond.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Do they even sell pizza in Philadelphia? What's their specialty? Tomato pizza? Sounds about as intimidating as broth soup.

Bracket featuring cities in the Axios Local network, in the style of March Madness
Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more