The Axios Pizza Bracket: Cleveland, let's kick Philly's butt
Nothing can bring our city together (nor tear it apart) like arguing over pizza.
- Is Il Rione better than Angelo's? Is Cent's better than Harlowe's?
- Has Edison's, the GOAT greasy pepperoni pie, become underrated?
- Are we all sleeping on Primoz?
The bottom line: Our pizza is a point of civic pride. Even if we can't agree, we'll suit up against any outsiders with the crust to throw shade on our cheesy pie.
State of play: We have put together the ultimate Axios Local pizza bracket, to crown the best pizza city. Axios readers in the winning city will get a pizza party!
What's next: Cleveland faces Philadelphia in the first round. Vote here until 3pm today.
- If we win, we'll take on the winners of a total snoozer first-round matchup between Columbus and Richmond.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: Do they even sell pizza in Philadelphia? What's their specialty? Tomato pizza? Sounds about as intimidating as broth soup.
