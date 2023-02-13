The Axios Pizza Bracket: Cleveland, let's kick Philly's butt

Nothing can bring our city together (nor tear it apart) like arguing over pizza.

Is Il Rione better than Angelo's? Is Cent's better than Harlowe's?

Has Edison's, the GOAT greasy pepperoni pie, become underrated?

Are we all sleeping on Primoz?

The bottom line: Our pizza is a point of civic pride. Even if we can't agree, we'll suit up against any outsiders with the crust to throw shade on our cheesy pie.

State of play: We have put together the ultimate Axios Local pizza bracket, to crown the best pizza city. Axios readers in the winning city will get a pizza party!

What's next: Cleveland faces Philadelphia in the first round. Vote here until 3pm today.

If we win, we'll take on the winners of a total snoozer first-round matchup between Columbus and Richmond.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Do they even sell pizza in Philadelphia? What's their specialty? Tomato pizza? Sounds about as intimidating as broth soup.