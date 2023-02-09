5 Valentine's Day events to swoon over in Cleveland
Love is in the air throughout the Cleveland area as Valentine's Day nears.
- Here are five lovely events to give you all the feels.
Tower City's Love in the Land Valentine's Day party includes music, a ballroom dance demonstration and a sweetheart candy bar.
- 3-6pm Saturday.
- Free.
Cupid's Undie Run will see hundreds of Clevelanders running in their underwear and pajamas downtown in support of those suffering from Neurofibromatosis.
- Noon-4pm Saturday.
- Tickets start at $45.
Cleveland Bazaar is hosting a day of art, food trucks and drinks at Lake Affect Studios. Local artists will be selling Valentine-themed gifts.
- 10am-6pm Saturday.
- Free.
Sylk's in Maple Heights will feature Ohio R&B singers Willie Mac and Arielle Hall performing the baby-making music of Babyface and Toni Braxton.
- 4:30-10pm Saturday.
- Tickets start at $50.
"I Do" Weddings at Market Square in Crocker Park offers couples a chance to avoid expensive wedding costs with short but sweet ceremonies.
- 2-7pm Tuesday.
- Registration is required; the ceremony fee is $100 (and yes, you'll be legally married).
Go deeper: Check out Eventbrite's listings for more ways to celebrate Valentine's Day.
