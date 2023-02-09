5 Valentine's Day events to swoon over in Cleveland

Love is in the air throughout the Cleveland area as Valentine's Day nears.

Here are five lovely events to give you all the feels.

Tower City's Love in the Land Valentine's Day party includes music, a ballroom dance demonstration and a sweetheart candy bar.

3-6pm Saturday.

Free.

Cupid's Undie Run will see hundreds of Clevelanders running in their underwear and pajamas downtown in support of those suffering from Neurofibromatosis.

Noon-4pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $45.

Cleveland Bazaar is hosting a day of art, food trucks and drinks at Lake Affect Studios. Local artists will be selling Valentine-themed gifts.

10am-6pm Saturday.

Free.

Sylk's in Maple Heights will feature Ohio R&B singers Willie Mac and Arielle Hall performing the baby-making music of Babyface and Toni Braxton.

4:30-10pm Saturday.

Tickets start at $50.

"I Do" Weddings at Market Square in Crocker Park offers couples a chance to avoid expensive wedding costs with short but sweet ceremonies.

2-7pm Tuesday.

Registration is required; the ceremony fee is $100 (and yes, you'll be legally married).

