2 hours ago - Things to Do

5 Valentine's Day events to swoon over in Cleveland

Troy Smith
Illustration of a Cupid statue holding an iPhone in one hand and a bow in the other.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Love is in the air throughout the Cleveland area as Valentine's Day nears.

  • Here are five lovely events to give you all the feels.

Tower City's Love in the Land Valentine's Day party includes music, a ballroom dance demonstration and a sweetheart candy bar.

  • 3-6pm Saturday.
  • Free.

Cupid's Undie Run will see hundreds of Clevelanders running in their underwear and pajamas downtown in support of those suffering from Neurofibromatosis.

  • Noon-4pm Saturday.
  • Tickets start at $45.

Cleveland Bazaar is hosting a day of art, food trucks and drinks at Lake Affect Studios. Local artists will be selling Valentine-themed gifts.

  • 10am-6pm Saturday.
  • Free.

Sylk's in Maple Heights will feature Ohio R&B singers Willie Mac and Arielle Hall performing the baby-making music of Babyface and Toni Braxton.

  • 4:30-10pm Saturday.
  • Tickets start at $50.

"I Do" Weddings at Market Square in Crocker Park offers couples a chance to avoid expensive wedding costs with short but sweet ceremonies.

  • 2-7pm Tuesday.
  • Registration is required; the ceremony fee is $100 (and yes, you'll be legally married).

Go deeper: Check out Eventbrite's listings for more ways to celebrate Valentine's Day.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more