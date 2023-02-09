Afghan community wants to plant flag in Clark-Fulton

Cleveland's Afghan Community Association is on a Herculean fundraising mission to purchase a community center in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Driving the news: The association is trying to raise more than $250,000 through a GoFundMe page to acquire and renovate a former church at 2806 Daisy Ave.

The big picture: The Cleveland Afghan population has surged from about 30 families to more than 300 in the past two years.

Refugees arrived in Northeast Ohio in an unprecedented wave after the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Why it matters: With limited resources and often little or no English-language proficiency, refugees require intensive social and cultural services.

The association has been providing ad hoc services every other Saturday at a Cleveland mosque — matching families who have specific challenges with a roster of community volunteers — but a physical community center would provide those services on a regular schedule.

Plus: They could offer English classes and Afghan cultural education and appreciation.

What they're saying: "We do anything a social worker would do," Ahmad Farid Aria, the leader of the Afghan Community Association, tells Axios. "We have people who have never waited for a bus, never requested an Uber, don't know how to schedule a doctor's appointment, and who don't speak English.

"The latest: Aria says they have raised roughly $20,000 so far, but are short of expectations due to the inability of the Afghan community to contribute much on its own.

"Most of these families live paycheck to paycheck and can barely save a few dollars for themselves," he says.

Flashback: The Afghan Community Association officially formed in March last year, shortly after the publication of a story I wrote in Scene examining Cleveland's Afghan immigration boom.