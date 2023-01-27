Pointy View: Attacks on PB Cle and proposed TikTok bans

Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin attacked the activist coalition PB Cle at the City Club of Cleveland this week.

Though he didn't identify PB Cle by name — and told Signal Cleveland he wasn't referring to anyone in particular — he referenced a "subtle effort" by local groups to "dismantle leadership structures" while pretending to care about democracy-building.

Between the lines: He could mean no one else.

When asked directly during a Q&A, Griffin said he could not support PB Cle because of concerns about equity.

Why it matters: Though Griffin and his colleagues have charted a more independent course — proclaiming they will no longer serve as a rubber stamp for the administration — council leadership maintains at least some of the hostility toward citizen-led coalitions that was a hallmark of former council president Kevin Kelley's tenure.

👨🏿‍⚖️ Two former Cleveland councilmen have filed to run for Cleveland municipal court judge and are reaching out to voters via texts and mailers.

TJ Dow is running to fill the seat vacated by the suspended Pinkey Carr.

Jeff Johnson, who served as a specialist under Housing Court judge Moná Scott after his unsuccessful 2017 mayoral run, is running for the seat occupied by Michael Nelson, who won't seek another term due to state judicial age limits.

📵 Ward 8 Councilman Mike Polensek introduced legislation this week recommending that Cleveland adopt a policy prohibiting city employees from using Chinese-owned social media platforms (specifically TikTok and WeChat) on city devices.

Gov. Mike DeWine banned TikTok on state devices this month.

💵 Cleveland was one of eight cities to receive a $10,000 DollarWise innovation grant from from the U.S. Conference of Mayors last week.

The funds are designed to support cities' economic mobility efforts, and Bibb plans to put them toward expungement clinics to help eliminate barriers for those with low-level marijuana convictions.

🗞️ After only nine months, The Marshall Project's Cleveland newsroom is transitioning editor-in-chief Jim Crutchfield to a fundraising role.

Marlon Walker, the nonprofit outlet's managing editor for local news, will step in for the time being.

What they're saying: "Jim graciously came out of retirement to help launch our Cleveland venture and has done an incredible job," Walker told Cleveland Scene.