Cleveland extending e-scooter rental hours to 11pm
E-scooter rentals in Cleveland will soon be available until 11pm, the city announced Wednesday.
Why it matters: Since the launch of e-scooter rentals in 2019, the city has imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am.
- Data from scooter companies has demonstrated that "significant demand" exists during later evening hours.
What's next: The new 11pm to 5am restriction will go into effect Jan. 27.
What they're saying: "Extended e-scooter riding hours provide more options for people who are interested in moving around Cleveland without a car," Calley Mersmann, Mayor Justin Bibb's senior strategist for transit and mobility, said in a press release.
- "This update is one step toward the city's broader goal of encouraging walking, bicycling, scooting and taking transit."
State of play: Three companies — Bird, Lime and LINK — offer e-scooters on Cleveland's streets.
- All are accessible via mobile app and offer discounts to low-income riders.
- The curfew does not affect shared e-bikes, which are available for rental 24 hours per day.
