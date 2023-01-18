2 hours ago - News

Cleveland extending e-scooter rental hours to 11pm

Sam Allard
Illustration of a man on a scooter moving out of frame

Time to do some scootin' after dark! Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

E-scooter rentals in Cleveland will soon be available until 11pm, the city announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Since the launch of e-scooter rentals in 2019, the city has imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am.

  • Data from scooter companies has demonstrated that "significant demand" exists during later evening hours.

What's next: The new 11pm to 5am restriction will go into effect Jan. 27.

What they're saying: "Extended e-scooter riding hours provide more options for people who are interested in moving around Cleveland without a car," Calley Mersmann, Mayor Justin Bibb's senior strategist for transit and mobility, said in a press release.

  • "This update is one step toward the city's broader goal of encouraging walking, bicycling, scooting and taking transit."

State of play: Three companies — Bird, Lime and LINK — offer e-scooters on Cleveland's streets.

  • All are accessible via mobile app and offer discounts to low-income riders.
  • The curfew does not affect shared e-bikes, which are available for rental 24 hours per day.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more