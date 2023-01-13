58 mins ago - Things to Do
Where to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Cleveland
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, so we've rounded up some events honoring him in Cleveland.
- Admission to each is free.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
- Details: Special programming, live performances and an all-day screening of Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech in the museum's Foster Theater on Monday.
- When: 10am-5pm.
Cleveland Orchestra
- Details: Severance Hall hosts a free community day on Monday with a performance by the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and Chorus.
- When: 12:30pm-5pm.
Cleveland Museum of Art
- Details: Monday's programming focuses on community connection and features artmaking, pop-up displays and a writing workshop with Lake Erie Ink.
- When: 10am-5pm.
Meanwhile, places like Great Lakes Science Center, Museum of Natural History, Botanical Garden and Cleveland History Center will have free admission Monday in King's honor.
