1 hour ago - Things to Do

5 cool Airbnbs less than 90 minutes from Cleveland

Maxwell Millington

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

From a lakefront cottage to a family farmhouse, here are five cool Airbnbs in northeast Ohio for your next vacation.

1. Mid-century modern stay

A great stay for lovers of the outdoors, this roomy home away from home is just a 25-minute drive from Cleveland. It overlooks the Furnace Run Metropark, sits next to Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is a short drive to Brandywine Ski Resort.

  • Location: Richfield
  • Features: Free parking, exercise equipment, fire pit
  • Space: 10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $350+ per night
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. Bohemian-style bungalow

This bungalow less than two miles from Edgewater Beach is decorated with plants, antiques and artwork that make it look like paradise.

  • Location: Cleveland
  • Features: Fire pit, pets allowed, free parking onsite
  • Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $205+ per night
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Modern lakefront cottage

Enjoy your next trip to Lake Eerie in this newly renovated and spacious lake cottage.

  • Location: Geneva
  • Features: Lake view, pets allowed, fire pit
  • Space: 7 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $333+ per night
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
4. Treehouse lodge

Designed out of two shipping containers, this spacious lodge is surrounded by woods. Amenities include a fully furnished kitchen, natural gas fireplace and outdoor dining area.

  • Location: Dundee
  • Features: Indoor fireplace, TV/WiFi, pets allowed
  • Space: 12 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $339+ per night
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
5. Modern farmhouse

Host your next family gathering at this modern farmhouse and barn on five acres. There's an event space and heated saltwater pool.

  • Location: Norton
  • Features: Private pool/hot tub, fire pit, free parking
  • Space: 16+ guests, 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
  • Cost: $735+ per night
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Subscribe to the free Axios Cleveland newsletter here — launching January 9!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more