5 cool Airbnbs less than 90 minutes from Cleveland
From a lakefront cottage to a family farmhouse, here are five cool Airbnbs in northeast Ohio for your next vacation.
1. Mid-century modern stay
A great stay for lovers of the outdoors, this roomy home away from home is just a 25-minute drive from Cleveland. It overlooks the Furnace Run Metropark, sits next to Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is a short drive to Brandywine Ski Resort.
- Location: Richfield
- Features: Free parking, exercise equipment, fire pit
- Space: 10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $350+ per night
2. Bohemian-style bungalow
This bungalow less than two miles from Edgewater Beach is decorated with plants, antiques and artwork that make it look like paradise.
- Location: Cleveland
- Features: Fire pit, pets allowed, free parking onsite
- Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $205+ per night
3. Modern lakefront cottage
Enjoy your next trip to Lake Eerie in this newly renovated and spacious lake cottage.
- Location: Geneva
- Features: Lake view, pets allowed, fire pit
- Space: 7 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $333+ per night
4. Treehouse lodge
Designed out of two shipping containers, this spacious lodge is surrounded by woods. Amenities include a fully furnished kitchen, natural gas fireplace and outdoor dining area.
- Location: Dundee
- Features: Indoor fireplace, TV/WiFi, pets allowed
- Space: 12 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $339+ per night
5. Modern farmhouse
Host your next family gathering at this modern farmhouse and barn on five acres. There's an event space and heated saltwater pool.
- Location: Norton
- Features: Private pool/hot tub, fire pit, free parking
- Space: 16+ guests, 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Cost: $735+ per night
