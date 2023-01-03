5 cool Airbnbs less than 90 minutes from Cleveland

From a lakefront cottage to a family farmhouse, here are five cool Airbnbs in northeast Ohio for your next vacation.

A great stay for lovers of the outdoors, this roomy home away from home is just a 25-minute drive from Cleveland. It overlooks the Furnace Run Metropark, sits next to Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is a short drive to Brandywine Ski Resort.

Location: Richfield

Richfield Features: Free parking, exercise equipment, fire pit

10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $350+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This bungalow less than two miles from Edgewater Beach is decorated with plants, antiques and artwork that make it look like paradise.

Location: Cleveland

Cleveland Features: Fire pit, pets allowed, free parking onsite

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Cost: $205+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Enjoy your next trip to Lake Eerie in this newly renovated and spacious lake cottage.

Location: Geneva

Geneva Features: Lake view, pets allowed, fire pit

7 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Cost: $333+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Designed out of two shipping containers, this spacious lodge is surrounded by woods. Amenities include a fully furnished kitchen, natural gas fireplace and outdoor dining area.

Location: Dundee

Dundee Features: Indoor fireplace, TV/WiFi, pets allowed

12 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $339+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Host your next family gathering at this modern farmhouse and barn on five acres. There's an event space and heated saltwater pool.

Location: Norton

Norton Features: Private pool/hot tub, fire pit, free parking

16+ guests, 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms Cost: $735+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

