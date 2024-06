🚨 Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) is calling for an 8pm curfew for unaccompanied minors downtown after a violent attack in Streeterville last weekend. (WBBM)

πŸ‘©β€βš–οΈ A former DCFS worker will serve six months in jail after being convicted for mishandling the abuse investigation into A.J. Freund, who was abused and murdered by his parents in 2019. (ABC7)

🏠The "Home Alone" house has found a buyer. (Sun-Times)

⚾️ The Chicago White Sox were blown out by the Red Sox last night, setting a record for the longest losing streak in team history. (NBC Sports)