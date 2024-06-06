▶️ Streaming guide

Here's what's new on Netflix, Tubi, Peacock, Max, BET+, Prime Video and Paramount+.

What we're watching: The Netflix reality universe combines to crown another couple the "perfect match," a new documentary explores sexuality and gender in nature and a new reality show featuring OnlyFans stars premieres.

My pick of the week

"Perfect Match" season 2 — Available tomorrow on Netflix

The intrigue: The show that combines finding love with daily challenges is back with standouts including Harry Jowsey ("Too Hot To Handle"), Jessica Vestal ("Love Is Blind") and season one winner Dom Gabriel.

What they're saying: "I came [on the show] hoping to find love, but I knew that something I would enjoy was the competitions," Micah Lussier ("Love Is Blind") told Axios.

"It was fun to be able to take the edge off from the stress of dating and literally play."

Don't miss these

"Queer Planet" — Available now on Peacock

State of play: This new documentary covers nature's LGBTQ+ community with scenes that explore sexualities and genders in animals and plants.

Behind the scenes: The 90-minute film includes commentary from scientists including an ornithologist, primatologist, entomologist, mycologist and several biologists.

"House of Heat" — Available now on Tubi

My thought bubble: Tubi stirs the pot by introducing a reality show about a house full of OnlyFans creators while also humanizing the taboo occupation.

More to watch

"Hit Man" on Netflix

Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick") and Adria Arjona ("Father of the Bride") star in this rom-com about a New Orleans professor who falls for a criminal during his undercover assignment as a hit man. Available tomorrow

Fun fact: This film was inspired by the story of a real professor in Houston who posed as a hit man for the cops.

"Clipped" on Hulu

Laurence Fishburne and Ed O'Neill star in this new series based on ESPN's "30 for 30" podcast about the Los Angeles Clippers and their disgraced former owner Donald Sterling. Available now

"Am I OK?" on Max

This 2022 film starring Dakota Johnson and directed by comedian Tig Notaro follows a woman questioning her sexuality after her longtime friend reveals she's moving to a different country. Available now

"Sweet Tooth" season 3 on Netflix

This is the last season of the Emmy-winning series based on Jeff Lemire's DC comic book series. Available now

More new titles