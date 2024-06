Photo: Courtesy of Beth Zanarini

A "grab and go" closet helps Streeterville renter Beth Zanarini stay organized in a small apartment.

How it works: The setup allows her "to easily switch purses and handle everything from weather changes to last-minute picnics."

Plus, it provides space for tools and household necessities.

Fun fact: Zanarini "edits" the closet contents, depending on the season.