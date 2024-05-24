Tips and hot links: Springfield down to the wire

💵 Today is the last day of the General Assembly's spring session. Lawmakers still must pass a budget and address school and stadium funding. In recent years, they've worked all night to pass legislation. (Sun-Times)

🏖 Chicago beaches open today at 11am, but experts are reminding swimmers to be careful, noting half of all Great Lakes drownings happen at the southern end of Lake Michigan. (Tribune)

🍺 Lagunitas Brewing Co. is leaving town, moving back to California. (Axios)

🚊 The City Council didn't vote on the resolution to oust CTA chief Dorval Carter on Wednesday, but the sponsor expects it to happen soon. (Axios)

🎸 Lollapalooza has released its schedule for the August music fest. (Block Club)