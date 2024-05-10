6 hours ago - News

Tips and hot links: RIP Stuart Rosenberg

headshot
headshot
headshot
Photo of a man playing violin

Stuart Rosenberg. Photo: Courtesy of Chip Covington

🎻 Musician Stuart Rosenberg died this week at age 68. The artist was the co-founder of Space, taught klezmer at the Old Town School of Folk Music and hosted the WBEZ show "Radio Gumbo" in the early '90s. (Evanston Roundtable)

💉 A new, easily transmissible COVID variant nicknamed "FLiRT" is spreading across the country. Doctors are urging people to be up to date on vaccinations. (Tribune)

🏈 Bears rookie minicamp begins today, the first time Caleb Williams will take the practice field at Halas Hall. (Sun-Times)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Chicago in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more