Tips and hot links: RIP Stuart Rosenberg

🎻 Musician Stuart Rosenberg died this week at age 68. The artist was the co-founder of Space, taught klezmer at the Old Town School of Folk Music and hosted the WBEZ show "Radio Gumbo" in the early '90s. (Evanston Roundtable)

💉 A new, easily transmissible COVID variant nicknamed "FLiRT" is spreading across the country. Doctors are urging people to be up to date on vaccinations. (Tribune)

🏈 Bears rookie minicamp begins today, the first time Caleb Williams will take the practice field at Halas Hall. (Sun-Times)