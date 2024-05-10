May brings Asian celebrations
Asian American Pacific Islander month ushers in a wealth of cultural options including an AAPI improv showcase, restaurant specials, paper-cutting classes and dance.
We rounded up of some of the most intriguing events:
Victor Wong Fellowship showcase: 10 fellows from Second City's tuition-free improv program for Asian American talent perform at 8pm every Tuesday this month.
- Watch your back, Ali Wong.
Gangnam Market: Throughout the month the food court in the River West market will offer 30% discounts at a stall each day Monday-Thursday.
- Monday: Matt Bakes
- Tuesday: Gangnam Taco
- Wednesday: Workout Rice
- Thursday: Seven Face Bird Ramen
What is Seen and Unseen: Mapping South Asian American Art in Chicago: This exhibition at the South Asia Institute in the South Loop runs May 18 through Oct. 26 and uses a century of archival material and contemporary works to document local South Asian art.
Chinese Paper-Cutting Workshop: A collaborative class with Chinese folk artist Lucy P. Liu at the Heritage Museum of Asian Art in Bridgeport. May 18 at 2pm. $10-$15
What's more: The museum will also host 3rd Friday Free Admission Museum Night at 5pm on May 17.
