6 hours ago - News

May brings Asian celebrations

headshot
Photo of people posing for a photo on steps with a sign that says "The Second City."

AAPI improv showcase fellows perform Tuesday at Second City. Photo: Courtesy of Timothy Schmidt

Asian American Pacific Islander month ushers in a wealth of cultural options including an AAPI improv showcase, restaurant specials, paper-cutting classes and dance.

We rounded up of some of the most intriguing events:

Victor Wong Fellowship showcase: 10 fellows from Second City's tuition-free improv program for Asian American talent perform at 8pm every Tuesday this month.

  • Watch your back, Ali Wong.
Photo of a burrito on a plate
Bulgogi burrito from Gangnam Taco at Gangnam Market. Photo: Courtesy of Gangnam Market

Gangnam Market: Throughout the month the food court in the River West market will offer 30% discounts at a stall each day Monday-Thursday.

  • Monday: Matt Bakes
  • Tuesday: Gangnam Taco
  • Wednesday: Workout Rice
  • Thursday: Seven Face Bird Ramen
Photo of people at a deli counter
Customers at Food and Flavor, 2559 Devon Ave., in December 1984. Photo: Courtesy of the South Asia Institute

What is Seen and Unseen: Mapping South Asian American Art in Chicago: This exhibition at the South Asia Institute in the South Loop runs May 18 through Oct. 26 and uses a century of archival material and contemporary works to document local South Asian art.

Photo of a woman cutting shapes out of paper
Chinese paper cutting. Photo: Courtesy of Jasmine Carter

Chinese Paper-Cutting Workshop: A collaborative class with Chinese folk artist Lucy P. Liu at the Heritage Museum of Asian Art in Bridgeport. May 18 at 2pm. $10-$15

What's more: The museum will also host 3rd Friday Free Admission Museum Night at 5pm on May 17.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more