▶️ Streaming guide

Here's what's new on Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV+ and Max.

What we're watching: A new reality star-studded competition show, a documentary about Black Twitter and a new chapter in the "Doctor Who" franchise.

Max's pick of the week

"The GOAT" — Available now on Prime Video

The intrigue: Fourteen reality stars from franchises including "Real Housewives," "The Bachelor," "Love Is Blind," "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Survivor" compete for $200K.

My thought bubble: Daniel Tosh is a riot as host of this show that has too many characters to take itself too seriously.

Don't miss these

"Black Twitter: A People's History" — Available now on Hulu

State of play: This docuseries chronicles the history of "Black Twitter" and the major players and events that shaped its impact on culture and politics.

What they're saying: "It was really humbling to [realize the documentary] isn't just for the people that were there. It's for people that weren't there, across all cultures and across the planet," director Prentice Penny told Axios.

"Doctor Who" — Available tomorrow on Disney+

Driving the news: Rwandan actor Ncuti Gatwa ("Sex Education") is the first Black and openly queer man to play the titular character since the show's premiere in 1963.

Behind the scenes: This season is being rebranded as "season 1," but it will technically be the 40th overall.

More to watch

"Love Undercover" on Peacock

International soccer stars Jamie O'Hara, Ryan Babel, Lloyd Jones, Marco Fabián and Sebastián Fassi date American women who don't know they're famous in this new reality show. Available now.

"Mother of the Bride" on Netflix

Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove and Benjamin Bratt star in this new rom-com about two ex-lovers who are reunited when their kids get engaged. Available now.

"Hollywood Con Queen" on Apple TV+

Emmy winner Chris Smith ("Tiger King") directs this new three-part doc about a mysterious figure who exploited victims by impersonating influential Hollywood executives. Available now.

"Pretty Little Liars: Summer School" on Max

Following the events of "Original Sin," the Pretty Little Liars deal with spending their summer at Millwood High while being chased by a deadly villain. Available now.

More new titles