Airbnb announced a new "icons" feature, which gives you options to stay at famous homes, hang with celebrities or even book overnight stays at museums.
The inaugural lineup of 11 listings include a speakeasy chill session with Kevin Hart and an IRL re-creation of the X-Men's mansion in Westchester, New York.
Yes, but: They list no icons in Chicago, which has plenty of great, iconic options.
So we thought we would give the giant rental company a few creative ideas:
A night at Mr. Beef
The legendary beef stand in River North stands in for the beef joint in "The Bear." Best for vacationers who want to marinate in the sights, sounds and smells of an authentic beef stand. Yum?
- Suggested tagline: You want fries with that?
- Bonus: Two actors from the show will chaotically yell over each other while you sleep.
Michael Jordan's mansion
Who wouldn't want to stay in the home that Jordan built? Especially if you love '90's "Space Jam" decor and a full basketball court off the living room.
- Suggested tagline: Just book it.
- Bonus: A grade-school basketball team will run dribbling drills while you eat dinner.
Jussie Smollett's Streeterville condo
Want to re-create a staged hate crime?
- Sleep where Smollett (maybe) hatched up a devious plan to … um … get back at "Empire" producers? We're still not sure.
- Suggested tagline: Who, me?
- Bonus: There's a Subway next door.
Kanye's house
The childhood home of Kanye West still stands in South Shore. You and your family could take over the spot where Ye famously started making beats out of his bedroom.
- Suggested tagline: Imma let you finish, but...
- Bonus: Ye will come by for dinner and regale you with conspiracy theories and some new business ventures.
- Beware: He may bring Marylin Manson.
A Metra railcar
Airbnb makes a lot of money during Lollapalooza, but if you want a truly authentic festival experience, rent out a Pacific Northwest Metra train car.
- Not only will you have access to several seat combinations, but you will be joined by thousands of suburban teens heading downtown.
- Suggested tagline: Feet off the seats!
- Bonus: Those young concertgoers will be trying alcohol for the first time.