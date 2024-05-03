1 hour ago - Culture

Airbnb announces "icon" stays, but none in Chicago

headshot
headshot
Photo of a purple bedroom

Prince's "Purple Rain" house in Minneapolis. Photo: Courtesy of Eric Ogden/Airbnb

Airbnb announced a new "icons" feature, which gives you options to stay at famous homes, hang with celebrities or even book overnight stays at museums.

The inaugural lineup of 11 listings include a speakeasy chill session with Kevin Hart and an IRL re-creation of the X-Men's mansion in Westchester, New York.

Yes, but: They list no icons in Chicago, which has plenty of great, iconic options.

So we thought we would give the giant rental company a few creative ideas:

A night at Mr. Beef

Photo of a film crew shooting outside a building
"The Bear" films at Mr. Beef in 2024. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The legendary beef stand in River North stands in for the beef joint in "The Bear." Best for vacationers who want to marinate in the sights, sounds and smells of an authentic beef stand. Yum?

  • Suggested tagline: You want fries with that?
  • Bonus: Two actors from the show will chaotically yell over each other while you sleep.

Michael Jordan's mansion

Photo of a house gate with a big 23 on it
The gate outside Michael Jordan's Highland Park home. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Who wouldn't want to stay in the home that Jordan built? Especially if you love '90's "Space Jam" decor and a full basketball court off the living room.

  • Suggested tagline: Just book it.
  • Bonus: A grade-school basketball team will run dribbling drills while you eat dinner.

Jussie Smollett's Streeterville condo

Photo of a man holding hands with people as they walk into a courtroom
Actor Jussie Smollett leaves Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago in 2020. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Want to re-create a staged hate crime?

  • Sleep where Smollett (maybe) hatched up a devious plan to … um … get back at "Empire" producers? We're still not sure.
  • Suggested tagline: Who, me?
  • Bonus: There's a Subway next door.

Kanye's house

Photo of a house on stage at a concert
DaBaby, Kanye West and Marilyn Manson perform in 2021 at Soldier Field. Photo: Brian Prahl/MEGA/GC Images

The childhood home of Kanye West still stands in South Shore. You and your family could take over the spot where Ye famously started making beats out of his bedroom.

  • Suggested tagline: Imma let you finish, but...
  • Bonus: Ye will come by for dinner and regale you with conspiracy theories and some new business ventures.
  • Beware: He may bring Marylin Manson.

A Metra railcar

Photo of trains in a train yard.
Commuter trains in the Metra/BNSF railroad yard downtown. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Airbnb makes a lot of money during Lollapalooza, but if you want a truly authentic festival experience, rent out a Pacific Northwest Metra train car.

  • Not only will you have access to several seat combinations, but you will be joined by thousands of suburban teens heading downtown.
  • Suggested tagline: Feet off the seats!
  • Bonus: Those young concertgoers will be trying alcohol for the first time.
