Airbnb announced a new "icons" feature, which gives you options to stay at famous homes, hang with celebrities or even book overnight stays at museums. The inaugural lineup of 11 listings include a speakeasy chill session with Kevin Hart and an IRL re-creation of the X-Men's mansion in Westchester, New York.

Yes, but: They list no icons in Chicago, which has plenty of great, iconic options.

So we thought we would give the giant rental company a few creative ideas:

A night at Mr. Beef

"The Bear" films at Mr. Beef in 2024. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

The legendary beef stand in River North stands in for the beef joint in "The Bear." Best for vacationers who want to marinate in the sights, sounds and smells of an authentic beef stand. Yum?

Suggested tagline: You want fries with that?

Michael Jordan's mansion

The gate outside Michael Jordan's Highland Park home. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Who wouldn't want to stay in the home that Jordan built? Especially if you love '90's "Space Jam" decor and a full basketball court off the living room.

Suggested tagline: Just book it.

Jussie Smollett's Streeterville condo

Actor Jussie Smollett leaves Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago in 2020. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Want to re-create a staged hate crime?

Sleep where Smollett (maybe) hatched up a devious plan to … um … get back at "Empire" producers? We're still not sure.

Suggested tagline: Who, me?

Kanye's house

DaBaby, Kanye West and Marilyn Manson perform in 2021 at Soldier Field. Photo: Brian Prahl/MEGA/GC Images

The childhood home of Kanye West still stands in South Shore. You and your family could take over the spot where Ye famously started making beats out of his bedroom.

Suggested tagline: Imma let you finish, but...

Imma let you finish, but... Bonus: Ye will come by for dinner and regale you with conspiracy theories and some new business ventures.

A Metra railcar

Commuter trains in the Metra/BNSF railroad yard downtown. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Airbnb makes a lot of money during Lollapalooza, but if you want a truly authentic festival experience, rent out a Pacific Northwest Metra train car.