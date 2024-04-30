Bite Club: Omakase sushi in Pilsen

👋 Monica here, with word of a new hidden sushi gem worth seeking out.

The spot: Casa Madai, helmed by veteran Mexican American sushi chef Ismael Lucero Lopez offers Mexican-inspired omakase in a quiet corner of Pilsen.

Table omakase menus start at $65, and the place is BYOB.

What to expect: Thoughtfully crafted nigiri, including Akami tuna topped with poblano pepper butter and red snapper garnished with an umeboshi plum puree.

The meal is bookended with rich red miso soup and an amuse bouche featuring juicy hokkaido scallops in a beet mole.

What's next: Madai is offering a six-course (plus dessert) taco omakase with drink pairings and music on May 4 for $125.