36 mins ago - News

Bite Club: Omakase sushi in Pilsen

headshot
headshot
headshot
Photo of a man making sushi

Sous chef Martin Martinez put the final touches on a platter of nigiri at Casa Madai. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

👋 Monica here, with word of a new hidden sushi gem worth seeking out.

The spot: Casa Madai, helmed by veteran Mexican American sushi chef Ismael Lucero Lopez offers Mexican-inspired omakase in a quiet corner of Pilsen.

  • Table omakase menus start at $65, and the place is BYOB.

What to expect: Thoughtfully crafted nigiri, including Akami tuna topped with poblano pepper butter and red snapper garnished with an umeboshi plum puree.

  • The meal is bookended with rich red miso soup and an amuse bouche featuring juicy hokkaido scallops in a beet mole.

What's next: Madai is offering a six-course (plus dessert) taco omakase with drink pairings and music on May 4 for $125.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Chicago in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more