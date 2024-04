The FBI, Fraternal Order Police and others have offered a $100,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect charged with fatally shooting a police officer earlier this month. Officer Huesca's funeral is this morning. (Sun-Times)

👩‍⚖️ The city is suing the owner of a West Englewood vacant lot that has become a dumping ground for used tires. (Block Club)

🏈 A punter, offensive lineman and an edge rusher rounded out the Bears' NFL draft haul this weekend. (NFL)