Tips and hot links: LSC elections

Illustration of the Art Institute of Chicago's Lion statue holding a newspaper in its mouth.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

👩‍🏫 Local School Council elections are today for CPS high schools. (Tribune)

🛒 Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new round of grants for grocers who open in food deserts. (Sun-Times)

🤕 Yoan Moncada becomes the third White Sox starter to hit the IL with a strained muscle after pulling up short and falling to the ground while running to first base during Tuesday night's game. (MLB)

