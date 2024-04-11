1 hour ago - News
Closing time: Notable nookeries' spring ends
Some major Chicago establishments have closed shop in the last month, including a surprise end to Uncle Julio's on North Avenue.
The big picture: Local businesses are still being affected by economic forces like inflation, rising rents and labor issues.
- Uncle Julio's joins a growing list of businesses closing in Chicago this year, including Avondale hotspot Parachute and antique shop Architectural Artifacts.
The intrigue: Uncle Julio's has been a mainstay at North and Clybourn since 1992, but its abrupt closing drew the ire of employees and customers.
- Block Club reported the owners allegedly had issues paying rent since COVID and have offered to relocate employees to suburban locations.
More closings announced in March and early April:
- A fire has sidelined downtown's premiere steakhouse Smith & Wollensky. It remains closed with no word on when it will reopen.
- A DePaul University mainstay, Branko's Sandwich Shop was a go-to lunch spot for cheap eats with a neighborhood feel for almost 50 years. The owners closed the shop temporarily during COVID but reopened in 2022.
- Don Pablo's Kitchen and Bakeshop has left Asia on Argyle, taking its empanadas to a suburban crowd, relocating to Wilmette.
- And Selmarie Cafe may finally have a closing date. The owners announced they will stay open through April.
