Closing time: Notable nookeries' spring ends

Some major Chicago establishments have closed shop in the last month, including a surprise end to Uncle Julio's on North Avenue.

The big picture: Local businesses are still being affected by economic forces like inflation, rising rents and labor issues.

Uncle Julio's joins a growing list of businesses closing in Chicago this year, including Avondale hotspot Parachute and antique shop Architectural Artifacts

The intrigue: Uncle Julio's has been a mainstay at North and Clybourn since 1992, but its abrupt closing drew the ire of employees and customers.

More closings announced in March and early April:

