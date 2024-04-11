1 hour ago - News

Closing time: Notable nookeries' spring ends

Photo of an outdoor restaurant

Smith & Wollensky along the Chicago River. Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

Some major Chicago establishments have closed shop in the last month, including a surprise end to Uncle Julio's on North Avenue.

The big picture: Local businesses are still being affected by economic forces like inflation, rising rents and labor issues.

The intrigue: Uncle Julio's has been a mainstay at North and Clybourn since 1992, but its abrupt closing drew the ire of employees and customers.

  • Block Club reported the owners allegedly had issues paying rent since COVID and have offered to relocate employees to suburban locations.

More closings announced in March and early April:

