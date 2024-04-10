Apr 10, 2024 - News

Tips and hot links: Temporary home for NU football

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🚨Plastic bags stuffed with antisemitic flyers and an unknown substance were found in Lincoln Park. It's just the latest hate speech incident in the North Side neighborhood in recent months. (Block Club)

🏟 Evanston has approved Northwestern's initial application to hold football games at the university's lakefront soccer field while Ryan Field is being demolished and rebuilt. (Tribune)

⚽️ The Chicago Red Stars will play Bay FC at Wrigley Field in June. It's the first-ever NWSL match at Wrigley. (Sun-Times)

